2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Vinings Townhome Near the Chattahoochee - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21-acre nature conservation.



This townhome has one bedroom plus a BONUS ROOM with bath. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and pendant lighting, walk-in closets, a one car garage, and a private balcony and deck. Community amenities include a Jr. Olympic size pool, furnished clubhouse, and tennis courts. Close proximity to Whittier Mill Park and easy access to I-285, shopping and dining. Call to preview and learn about our July 2018 special, today!



(RLNE2008744)