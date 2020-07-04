All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:06 AM

2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW

2189 Old Georgian Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2189 Old Georgian Terrace, Atlanta, GA 30318
Whittier Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Vinings Townhome Near the Chattahoochee - The Park at Vinings is located just minutes from Midtown, Downtown, Buckhead and Vinings! Adjacent to the Chattahoochee River and a gorgeous 21-acre nature conservation.

This townhome has one bedroom plus a BONUS ROOM with bath. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main, a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and pendant lighting, walk-in closets, a one car garage, and a private balcony and deck. Community amenities include a Jr. Olympic size pool, furnished clubhouse, and tennis courts. Close proximity to Whittier Mill Park and easy access to I-285, shopping and dining. Call to preview and learn about our July 2018 special, today!

(RLNE2008744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have any available units?
2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have?
Some of 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW currently offering any rent specials?
2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW pet-friendly?
No, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW offer parking?
Yes, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers parking.
Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have a pool?
Yes, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW has a pool.
Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have accessible units?
No, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2189 Old Georgian Terrace NW does not have units with dishwashers.

