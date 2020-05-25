All apartments in Atlanta
217 16th Street

217 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

217 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
tennis court
**PRICE DROP!!** The location can't be beat! Walking distance to Atlantic Station filled with tons of shops and restaurants. Close to Midtown, Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Emory. Stunning hardwood flooring throughout the home. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, tons of cabinetry, lovely back splash and an eat-in kitchen. Large master with en suite bathroom &amp;amp;amp; additional bedrooms have private full bathrooms. Private balcony is perfect for entertaining. Attached garage, plenty of street parking and nearby tennis courts make this the package deal. ***$50 move-in special with a lease signed by 10/1*** Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to see this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 16th Street have any available units?
217 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 16th Street have?
Some of 217 16th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
217 16th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 217 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 217 16th Street offer parking?
Yes, 217 16th Street offers parking.
Does 217 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 16th Street have a pool?
No, 217 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 217 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 217 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 217 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

