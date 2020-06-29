All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2139 W Cedar Ln SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2139 W Cedar Ln SW
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

2139 W Cedar Ln SW

2139 West Cedar Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2139 West Cedar Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Adams Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a619d040b6 ---- Great home with tons of room in a prime location. Cozy kitchen off large family room. New vinyl and fresh paint throughout. This home includes 4 nice size bedrooms and 3 baths. Full finished basement that includes a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchenette, and living space. Great for the large family. There is a fenced in private backyard that's perfect for entertaining. THIS HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!!! House will be rented as first come first serve to qualified applicants. Please call 678-712-4200 to view!!!! . Please apply NOW at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies/. Rent is $1,540 Deposit $1,540 Non-Refundable Application fee $75.00 Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current position. Housing vouchers are NOT accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have any available units?
2139 W Cedar Ln SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2139 W Cedar Ln SW currently offering any rent specials?
2139 W Cedar Ln SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 W Cedar Ln SW pet-friendly?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW offer parking?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not offer parking.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have a pool?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not have a pool.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have accessible units?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 W Cedar Ln SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 W Cedar Ln SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI 3464
3464 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Overton Rise
3695 Cumberland Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30339
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
The Ashley
530 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus