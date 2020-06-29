2139 W Cedar Ln SW

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a619d040b6 ---- Great home with tons of room in a prime location. Cozy kitchen off large family room. New vinyl and fresh paint throughout. This home includes 4 nice size bedrooms and 3 baths. Full finished basement that includes a bedroom, full bathroom, kitchenette, and living space. Great for the large family. There is a fenced in private backyard that's perfect for entertaining. THIS HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!!! House will be rented as first come first serve to qualified applicants. Please call 678-712-4200 to view!!!! . Please apply NOW at www.venturamgmt.com/vacancies/. Rent is $1,540 Deposit $1,540 Non-Refundable Application fee $75.00 Rental Criteria: *Must gross (3) times the monthly amount of the rent. *No Felonies *No open bankruptcies *No active foreclosures *No Landlord collection debt on your credit report *Must be employed at least 6 months on your current position. Housing vouchers are NOT accepted.