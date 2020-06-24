All apartments in Atlanta
2088 Verbena Street Northwest

2088 Verbena Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2088 Verbena Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Penelope

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*** Ask about MOVE IN SPECIALS****
This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Bungalow Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Hardwood Flooring, huge sunny backyard! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County:Fulton
Neighborhood: Penelope
Subdivision:Fairhaven
Sq. Footage:1113
Year Built: 1951
Beds 4 / Baths:2

SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Fulton -Other
Middle School: Harper-Archer
High School: Douglass

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1951

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1090
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have any available units?
2088 Verbena Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2088 Verbena Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2088 Verbena Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2088 Verbena Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2088 Verbena Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2088 Verbena Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
