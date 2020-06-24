2088 Verbena Street Northwest

Amenities
*** Ask about MOVE IN SPECIALS****
This Beautiful Four Bedroom Two Bathroom Bungalow Home Features Spacious Rooms, Neutral Paint Throughout, Hardwood Flooring, huge sunny backyard! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
County:Fulton
Neighborhood: Penelope
Subdivision:Fairhaven
Sq. Footage:1113
Year Built: 1951
Beds 4 / Baths:2
SCHOOLS
Elementary School:Fulton -Other
Middle School: Harper-Archer
High School: Douglass
Smoking: No
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1090
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.