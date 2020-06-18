2067 SW Pine Cone Dr

2067 Pine Cone Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 Heritage Valley
Immaculate split-level 4 BR/2BA home located in sought after Southwest Atlanta. This home features stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and Hartsfield Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
