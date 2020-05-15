All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

2036 Chicago Ave NW

2036 Chicago Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2036 Chicago Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Grove Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL HOME WITH LOTS OF CHARACTER - HUGE YARD AND BEAUTIFULLY TUCKED AWAY!

Be the first to live in this beautifully renovated home.
Spacious front deck for relaxation or entertaining.

*3 Bedroom
*2 Bath with upmarket fashion floor tiling
*New hardwood fashionable floors
*New carpet to the bedrooms
*Stainless Steel Appliances - all brand new
*Granite counter tops in the kitchen
*Washer/Dryer hook ups
*Huge yard
*Long driveway for extra parking

Call Yahya the Leasing Consultant to schedule a showing. 404-334-7195

(RLNE5053492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have any available units?
2036 Chicago Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have?
Some of 2036 Chicago Ave NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2036 Chicago Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
2036 Chicago Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2036 Chicago Ave NW pet-friendly?
No, 2036 Chicago Ave NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 2036 Chicago Ave NW offers parking.
Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2036 Chicago Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have a pool?
No, 2036 Chicago Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 2036 Chicago Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2036 Chicago Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2036 Chicago Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
