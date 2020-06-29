All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 199 Howard St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
199 Howard St NE
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:14 AM

199 Howard St NE

199 Howard Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

199 Howard Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted brick duplex in vibrant Kirkwood community! Unit has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with eat in kitchen and living room. New HVAC, storage shed, off street parking and ample back yard. Walk to shops and restaurants! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedatlanta.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=WuL6URBqw7&env=production

Jarrod Cook, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
470-264-7546

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedatlanta.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 Howard St NE have any available units?
199 Howard St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 199 Howard St NE currently offering any rent specials?
199 Howard St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Howard St NE pet-friendly?
No, 199 Howard St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 199 Howard St NE offer parking?
Yes, 199 Howard St NE offers parking.
Does 199 Howard St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Howard St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Howard St NE have a pool?
No, 199 Howard St NE does not have a pool.
Does 199 Howard St NE have accessible units?
No, 199 Howard St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Howard St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 199 Howard St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Howard St NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 199 Howard St NE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI Lenox
3478 Lakeside Drive Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30326
Phipps Place
3460 Kingsboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Hanover Buckhead Village
3150 Roswell Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Helios
2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus