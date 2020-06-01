All apartments in Atlanta
197 Mathewson Place Southwest

197 Mathewson Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

197 Mathewson Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Comfortable corner lot 3BR 2BA home features a welcoming covered front porch, hardwood floors, separate DR, large living room, and walk-in Master closet. Convenient to all and won't last long. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Frederick Douglass High School
Brown Middle School
F. L. Stanton Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have any available units?
197 Mathewson Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 197 Mathewson Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
197 Mathewson Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 197 Mathewson Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 197 Mathewson Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 197 Mathewson Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
