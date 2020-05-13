1968 Jones Avenue North West

Amenities

Fully Renovated 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Duplex in Grove Park! New Flooring, Paint and fixtures throughout. Kitchen w/ white appliances and cabinets. Spacious Living/Dining area. One Bedroom and full bath on the main. Top level features a spacious Master Bedroom w/ Full bath. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Washer/Dryer included. Minutes away from Atlanta Beltline/Westside trail, Mercedes Benz stadium, shopping, downtown and more. Requirements to Lease: Credit 550+, 3x Income, Excellent Rental History - No $ owed to Previous Landlords, No Open Bankrupties, No Felonies SCHEDULE VIEWING: 404-609-0144 or TEXT Kelley 470-494-2683 APPLY HERE: https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application