Last updated June 24 2019 at 1:55 AM

194 Triumph Drive

194 Triumph Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

194 Triumph Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30327
Cross Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Spacious condo for rent in Popular Buckhead Cross Creek Condos. Community features lush landscaping with 18 hole par 3 golf course, lake, 4 Tennis courts, 3 pools, Gym, Clubhouse and Cafe. Just mins to I/75, Midtown, Airport and more. Spacious Family room, separate dining room and sunroom. Updated master bath with shower and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and view to dining room and living room. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to Shopping and Interstate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Triumph Drive have any available units?
194 Triumph Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 194 Triumph Drive have?
Some of 194 Triumph Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 194 Triumph Drive currently offering any rent specials?
194 Triumph Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Triumph Drive pet-friendly?
No, 194 Triumph Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 194 Triumph Drive offer parking?
No, 194 Triumph Drive does not offer parking.
Does 194 Triumph Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 194 Triumph Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Triumph Drive have a pool?
Yes, 194 Triumph Drive has a pool.
Does 194 Triumph Drive have accessible units?
No, 194 Triumph Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Triumph Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 194 Triumph Drive has units with dishwashers.
