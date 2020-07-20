194 Triumph Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Spacious condo for rent in Popular Buckhead Cross Creek Condos. Community features lush landscaping with 18 hole par 3 golf course, lake, 4 Tennis courts, 3 pools, Gym, Clubhouse and Cafe. Just mins to I/75, Midtown, Airport and more. Spacious Family room, separate dining room and sunroom. Updated master bath with shower and spacious bedrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and view to dining room and living room. Washer and dryer included. Minutes to Shopping and Interstate.