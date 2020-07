1936 Lenox Road NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

STUNNING, NEWLY RENOVATED & EXPANDED SPRAWLING RANCH IN SOUGHT-AFTER COMMUNITY! THIS MID-CENTURY TRADITIONAL SITS ON ALMOST 1/2 ACRE. BRIGHT, SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/SKYLIGHTS; HARDWDS;FULLY EQUIPPED CHEF'S KITCHEN;FORMAL DINING ROOM; BUTLERS PANTRY;LG FIRESIDE FAMILY RM W/CUSTOM LIGHTING;SEP LIVING ROOM; SPLIT BRMS W/MASTER SUITE AND BATH ON ONE SIDE; 2 SPACIOUS BRMS, 1 W/PRIVATE BATH AND A THIRD BATH ON OTHER SIDE OF HOME! PARTIAL WRAP-AROUND DECK LEADS TO A BEAUTIFUL, PRIVATE YARD W/PET AREA;DET 2-CAR GARAGE! WALK TO NATURE PRESERVE & LENOX WILDWOOD PARK! MUST SEE!