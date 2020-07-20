All apartments in Atlanta
1840 Dekalb Avenue NE

1840 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Lake Claire

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This new 3 story modern contemporary TH in Lake Claire with picturesque skyline view overlooks historic Pullman yard. Relaxing, spacious open floor plan soaked in loads of natural light. Mid-century modern finishes & fixtures with quartz tops throughout. Custom chef\'s kitchen has all SS appliances. Features large, luxurious bedrooms & the master suite has a truly phenomenal private balcony. Nestled between trendy Edgewood & popular Inman Park both are replete with shopping, dining, and entertainment. Check out abovethelineproperties . com for more info on this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have any available units?
1840 Dekalb Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Dekalb Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Dekalb Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
