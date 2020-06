Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great opportunity to get into a gated community between West Midtown and West Buckhead. Immaculate 3 BR/3.5 BA with hardwood floors on main level and upper level. Home offers smart home features, stainless steel appliances, and private back porch. Terrace level features 3rd bedroom/bathroom and storage. Don't miss out on this opportunity to live with 24 hour security, dog park, and minutes from all of the action.