Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM

1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE

1772 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1772 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Bungalow with great front porch. Convenient to Kirkwood Village and near park space. Large rear deck and convenient off street parking. Two true bedrooms with third for great flex space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have any available units?
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have?
Some of 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
