Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 7:23 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE
1772 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Kirkwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1772 Hosea L Williams Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bungalow with great front porch. Convenient to Kirkwood Village and near park space. Large rear deck and convenient off street parking. Two true bedrooms with third for great flex space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have any available units?
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have?
Some of 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1772 Hosea L. Williams Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd
Atlanta, GA 30296
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
Collier Ridge
100 Noble Creek Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
Star Metals
1050 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Similar Pages
Atlanta 1 Bedrooms
Atlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly Apartments
Atlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Duluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Newnan, GA
Decatur, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Midtown
Old Fourth Ward
North Buckhead
Lindbergh Morosgo
Home Park
Grant Park
Virginia Highland
Morningside Lenox Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Morehouse College
Atlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus