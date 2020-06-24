1749 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest

Amenities
Ask About Our Move-In Specials!
This Home Is A Must See 4 Bedroom/2 Bath With Large Great Room, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room With Eat In Kitchen And Appliances, Washer And Dryer Connection And Lovely Screened Sun Porch. 2 Bedrooms With 2 Baths Down And 2 Bedrooms Up With Bonus Loft Area. This Spacious Home Is Great For Entertaining.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
County: Fulton;
Neighborhood: Cascade Avenue;
Subdivision: HI VUE HILLS;
Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition;
Brown Middle School;
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1945
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1640
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.