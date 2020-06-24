All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1749 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest

1749 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1749 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30311
Cascade Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
:***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

This Home Is A Must See 4 Bedroom/2 Bath With Large Great Room, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room With Eat In Kitchen And Appliances, Washer And Dryer Connection And Lovely Screened Sun Porch. 2 Bedrooms With 2 Baths Down And 2 Bedrooms Up With Bonus Loft Area. This Spacious Home Is Great For Entertaining.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Neighborhood: Cascade Avenue;
Subdivision: HI VUE HILLS;

Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition;
Brown Middle School;
Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1945

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1640
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

