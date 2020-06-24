1749 South Alvarado Terrace Southwest

Amenities

This Home Is A Must See 4 Bedroom/2 Bath With Large Great Room, Family Room, Living Room, Dining Room With Eat In Kitchen And Appliances, Washer And Dryer Connection And Lovely Screened Sun Porch. 2 Bedrooms With 2 Baths Down And 2 Bedrooms Up With Bonus Loft Area. This Spacious Home Is Great For Entertaining.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Neighborhood: Cascade Avenue;

Subdivision: HI VUE HILLS;



Washington Health, Science, And Nutrition;

Brown Middle School;

Elijah Lewis Connally Elementary School;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1945



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1640

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.