173 Laurel Ave
Last updated January 16 2020 at 4:09 PM
1 of 6
173 Laurel Ave
173 Laurel Avenue Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
173 Laurel Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Mozley Park
Amenities
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
new carpet new paint walk to marta close to downtown Atlanta and close to everything must see lots of space for the money inner city living for a great price Section 8 not accepted
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 173 Laurel Ave have any available units?
173 Laurel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 173 Laurel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
173 Laurel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Laurel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 173 Laurel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 173 Laurel Ave offer parking?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 173 Laurel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Laurel Ave have a pool?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 173 Laurel Ave have accessible units?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Laurel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Laurel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Laurel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
