Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:26 PM

173 Harwell Road

173 Harwell Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

173 Harwell Road Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Adamsville

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Atlanta! Tons of entertaining space, great for your family and friends to enjoy! Hurry this one will not be on the market long! Listing managed by Julie Pearson.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Harwell Road have any available units?
173 Harwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 173 Harwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
173 Harwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Harwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 173 Harwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 173 Harwell Road offer parking?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not offer parking.
Does 173 Harwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Harwell Road have a pool?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not have a pool.
Does 173 Harwell Road have accessible units?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Harwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Harwell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Harwell Road does not have units with air conditioning.
