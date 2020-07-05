1722 Laurelwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f60e5e09e ---- Newly renovated home! Hardwood floors throughout, SS appliances, sparkling kitchen, brand new roof, etc! Carport will keep you covered in case of rain. Location: 9 miles away from Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson Airport; 3 miles away from Marta-Oakland City Transit Station; 6 miles away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 6 miles away from Downtown Atlanta. Way too many features to list. MUST SEE!! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONTACTING US 770-431-4633!!!