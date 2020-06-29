All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1716 SW Lanier

1716 Lanier Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

1716 Lanier Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills

Amenities

oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Opportunity to live in this Lovely Belt-line Home. You will be Close to EVERYTHING including Midtown/Downtown Atlanta, MARTA station, Murphy's Crossing & Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Easy Access Less than 5 minutes to Langford Parkway and 75/85 is an added bonus. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a Roomy Kitchen, Spacious Family Room and Dining Room. This Freshly painted Home Also Features Gleaming Hardwood Throughout. Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment are all within minutes from this home. Walk to Tyler Perry Studios! Don't Miss This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 SW Lanier have any available units?
1716 SW Lanier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1716 SW Lanier currently offering any rent specials?
1716 SW Lanier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 SW Lanier pet-friendly?
No, 1716 SW Lanier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1716 SW Lanier offer parking?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not offer parking.
Does 1716 SW Lanier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 SW Lanier have a pool?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not have a pool.
Does 1716 SW Lanier have accessible units?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 SW Lanier have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 SW Lanier have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 SW Lanier does not have units with air conditioning.

