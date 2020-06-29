1716 SW Lanier

Amenities

Amazing Opportunity to live in this Lovely Belt-line Home. You will be Close to EVERYTHING including Midtown/Downtown Atlanta, MARTA station, Murphy's Crossing & Hartsfield Jackson Airport. Easy Access Less than 5 minutes to Langford Parkway and 75/85 is an added bonus. Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a Roomy Kitchen, Spacious Family Room and Dining Room. This Freshly painted Home Also Features Gleaming Hardwood Throughout. Shopping, Restaurants, and Entertainment are all within minutes from this home. Walk to Tyler Perry Studios! Don't Miss This One!