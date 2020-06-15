All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:55 AM

170 Boulevard SE

170 Boulevard SE · (404) 383-9426
Location

170 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA 30312
Cabbagetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt H310 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
170 Boulevard SE, Unit H310, Atlanta, GA 30312 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Get $300.00 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by June 20th latest.

Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

Availability: Ready Now!!

Charming authentic loft featuring one bedroom, full bath, laundry/mechanical room with washer & dryer included, kitchen with stainless appliances (gas stove), and living room on the main level. There is also a loft bedroom as well. Owner renting with mounted T.V. (owner will not repair or replace). Unit comes with one parking space. Rent includes use of amenities and trash.

Gated community with fitness center, 24/7 security staff and incredible views from the rooftop decks. Close to the Beltline, Krog Market, Cabbagetown, Old Fourth Ward, Carroll Street, Inman Park, Midtown, Memorial Drive Developments and Marta access.

Will need to verify if there are any move-in or move out charges.

Directions: From I-75/85 take Freedom Parkway, right on oulevard, cross Edgewood Avenue, go under Dekalb Bridge and make left into The Stacks Complex.

Elementary: Parkside
Middle: King
High: Maynard H. Jackson, Jr.

Built 2006 Approx. 1,008 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Boulevard SE have any available units?
170 Boulevard SE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 170 Boulevard SE have?
Some of 170 Boulevard SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Boulevard SE currently offering any rent specials?
170 Boulevard SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Boulevard SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Boulevard SE is pet friendly.
Does 170 Boulevard SE offer parking?
Yes, 170 Boulevard SE does offer parking.
Does 170 Boulevard SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Boulevard SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Boulevard SE have a pool?
No, 170 Boulevard SE does not have a pool.
Does 170 Boulevard SE have accessible units?
No, 170 Boulevard SE does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Boulevard SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Boulevard SE does not have units with dishwashers.
