Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

170 Boulevard SE, Unit H310, Atlanta, GA 30312 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Get $300.00 off the first full month's rent with a move-in by June 20th latest.



Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.



Availability: Ready Now!!



Charming authentic loft featuring one bedroom, full bath, laundry/mechanical room with washer & dryer included, kitchen with stainless appliances (gas stove), and living room on the main level. There is also a loft bedroom as well. Owner renting with mounted T.V. (owner will not repair or replace). Unit comes with one parking space. Rent includes use of amenities and trash.



Gated community with fitness center, 24/7 security staff and incredible views from the rooftop decks. Close to the Beltline, Krog Market, Cabbagetown, Old Fourth Ward, Carroll Street, Inman Park, Midtown, Memorial Drive Developments and Marta access.



Will need to verify if there are any move-in or move out charges.



Directions: From I-75/85 take Freedom Parkway, right on oulevard, cross Edgewood Avenue, go under Dekalb Bridge and make left into The Stacks Complex.



Elementary: Parkside

Middle: King

High: Maynard H. Jackson, Jr.



Built 2006 Approx. 1,008 s/f