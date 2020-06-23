1692 Friar Tuck Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Sherwood Forest home w/features that won't be found in any other house. You enter to an open floorplan w/modern, glass doors to separate rooms. From white shiplap walls in the kitchen to reclaimed wood walls in the dining room, every room has something unique. This entertainer's dream has 3 sets of French doors to extend the living space to the outdoor fireplace & covered patio. The most unique feature of this home is a loft for sleepovers or out of town guests.It sleeps 4 adults or 5 people if children. Don't miss your opportunity for golf course & city views