Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
169 First St SW
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

169 First St SW

169 1st St SW · No Longer Available
Location

169 1st St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Ashview Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
169 First Street - 30314 - Duplex - Ashview Heights - Bus Line, Belt Line, Interstate 20 - Downtown - Mercedes Benz Stadium. Location, location, location. Living area, Galley Kitchen, 2 bedrooms and one bath. Need a wonderful tenant for move in first of October.

Application fee: $65.00/per adult.
Monthly Rent: $855.00
Security Deposit: $950.00
No pets.

Questions, call 770-949-1277, if no answer, leave your email address, name and phone number.

Professionally Managed
MC 3 Properties - Div. of DREM Realty

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5156828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 First St SW have any available units?
169 First St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 169 First St SW currently offering any rent specials?
169 First St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 First St SW pet-friendly?
No, 169 First St SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 169 First St SW offer parking?
No, 169 First St SW does not offer parking.
Does 169 First St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 First St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 First St SW have a pool?
No, 169 First St SW does not have a pool.
Does 169 First St SW have accessible units?
No, 169 First St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 169 First St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 First St SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 First St SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 First St SW does not have units with air conditioning.
