169 First St SW

169 First Street - 30314 - Duplex - Ashview Heights - Bus Line, Belt Line, Interstate 20 - Downtown - Mercedes Benz Stadium. Location, location, location. Living area, Galley Kitchen, 2 bedrooms and one bath. Need a wonderful tenant for move in first of October.



Application fee: $65.00/per adult.

Monthly Rent: $855.00

Security Deposit: $950.00

No pets.



Questions, call 770-949-1277, if no answer, leave your email address, name and phone number.



MC 3 Properties - Div. of DREM Realty



