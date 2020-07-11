All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

1660 Peachtree

1660 Peachtree St NW · (404) 975-1277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1660 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

COURTLAND-1

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

HARRISON-1

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

MADISON-1

$1,349

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 807 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

CRESCENT-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

MONROE-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1164 sqft

CAPITOL-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1266 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1660 Peachtree.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Spacious one- and two-bedroom options are available with convenient access to public transportation, including MARTA Bus and Rail Stations. This pet-friendly community features a resort-style swimming pool with grilling stations, state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center and business center with Wi-Fi.Situated between Midtown and Buckhead in Atlanta, 1660 Peachtree is a luxury apartment community centrally located on Peachtree Street. Not only is 1660 Peachtree a mile or less from Atlantic Station, Piedmont Hospital, Georgia Tech, and Shepherd Center, but it’s also within walking distance of some of Atlanta’s most iconic cultural institutions. Diverse entertainment, shopping, nightlife, and restaurants, like Tavernpointe — an elevated American gastropub featuring small plates, tacos, and craft cocktails — are a short walk from the community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $149 per applicant
Deposit: $300 +
Move-in Fees: $249 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $45/month for 1 or $70 for 2 and $25 after that for each additional pets
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 Peachtree have any available units?
1660 Peachtree offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,349 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1660 Peachtree have?
Some of 1660 Peachtree's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1660 Peachtree currently offering any rent specials?
1660 Peachtree is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 Peachtree pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree is pet friendly.
Does 1660 Peachtree offer parking?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree offers parking.
Does 1660 Peachtree have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 Peachtree have a pool?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree has a pool.
Does 1660 Peachtree have accessible units?
No, 1660 Peachtree does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 Peachtree have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1660 Peachtree has units with dishwashers.
