Amenities
Spacious one- and two-bedroom options are available with convenient access to public transportation, including MARTA Bus and Rail Stations. This pet-friendly community features a resort-style swimming pool with grilling stations, state-of-the-art 24-hour fitness center and business center with Wi-Fi.Situated between Midtown and Buckhead in Atlanta, 1660 Peachtree is a luxury apartment community centrally located on Peachtree Street. Not only is 1660 Peachtree a mile or less from Atlantic Station, Piedmont Hospital, Georgia Tech, and Shepherd Center, but it’s also within walking distance of some of Atlanta’s most iconic cultural institutions. Diverse entertainment, shopping, nightlife, and restaurants, like Tavernpointe — an elevated American gastropub featuring small plates, tacos, and craft cocktails — are a short walk from the community.