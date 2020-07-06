160 The Prado NE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

An Ansley Park classic in a Prime location with attention to detail throughout! Boasting, 10’ ceilings, large open rooms, a well appointed kitchen, deluxe master suite, finished carriage house and picturesque front porch make this an opportunity not to overlook. Just blocks from the city’s best green spaces, including Piedmont Park, the Botanical Gardens and the Atlanta Beltline as well as The High Museum of Art and Colony Square! Enjoy the best of intown living in one of Atlanta’s premier intown neighborhoods!