Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

160 The Prado NE

160 The Prado Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

160 The Prado Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An Ansley Park classic in a Prime location with attention to detail throughout! Boasting, 10’ ceilings, large open rooms, a well appointed kitchen, deluxe master suite, finished carriage house and picturesque front porch make this an opportunity not to overlook. Just blocks from the city’s best green spaces, including Piedmont Park, the Botanical Gardens and the Atlanta Beltline as well as The High Museum of Art and Colony Square! Enjoy the best of intown living in one of Atlanta’s premier intown neighborhoods!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 The Prado NE have any available units?
160 The Prado NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 160 The Prado NE have?
Some of 160 The Prado NE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 The Prado NE currently offering any rent specials?
160 The Prado NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 The Prado NE pet-friendly?
No, 160 The Prado NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 160 The Prado NE offer parking?
Yes, 160 The Prado NE offers parking.
Does 160 The Prado NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 The Prado NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 The Prado NE have a pool?
No, 160 The Prado NE does not have a pool.
Does 160 The Prado NE have accessible units?
No, 160 The Prado NE does not have accessible units.
Does 160 The Prado NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 160 The Prado NE has units with dishwashers.

