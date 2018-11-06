1575 Olympian Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious Westview Craftsman is ready to move in and just in time for the holidays! After entering from the expansive covered front porch, you will find the main level with original hardwood floors, three large bedrooms and one bath, updated kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs is a private attic bedroom with full bath. Nest, Ring and new windows make it an easy to manage property. Most utilities are included in the rent. Pets are negotiable and at the owners discretion. A separate basement apartment with it's own private entrance is currently occupied.