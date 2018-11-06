All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1575 Olympian Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1575 Olympian Way
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

1575 Olympian Way

1575 Olympian Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1575 Olympian Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Westview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious Westview Craftsman is ready to move in and just in time for the holidays! After entering from the expansive covered front porch, you will find the main level with original hardwood floors, three large bedrooms and one bath, updated kitchen, dining and living room. Upstairs is a private attic bedroom with full bath. Nest, Ring and new windows make it an easy to manage property. Most utilities are included in the rent. Pets are negotiable and at the owners discretion. A separate basement apartment with it's own private entrance is currently occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Olympian Way have any available units?
1575 Olympian Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Olympian Way have?
Some of 1575 Olympian Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Olympian Way currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Olympian Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Olympian Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Olympian Way is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Olympian Way offer parking?
No, 1575 Olympian Way does not offer parking.
Does 1575 Olympian Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Olympian Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Olympian Way have a pool?
No, 1575 Olympian Way does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Olympian Way have accessible units?
No, 1575 Olympian Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Olympian Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Olympian Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley West End
717 Lee St
Atlanta, GA 30310
Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Reserve at Lenox Park Apartments
1200 Reserve Drive
Atlanta, GA 30319
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ansley Forest
1659 Monroe Dr. NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus