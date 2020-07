Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Lovely 3BR 1BA home features ten-foot high ceilings, characteristic moldings and wood floors! An attached sunroom is such an inviting space for reading and lounging and your plants will love it too! The separate dining and living rooms and ample storage space in the partially finished basement offer great organization solutions.iew area. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County: Fulton;

Neighborhood: Sylvan Hills/Capitol View

Sq Footage: 1160;

Yr Built: 1925;

Br: 3 / 1 Ba;



Schools:

Elementary: Perkerson;

Middle: Sylvan Hills;

High: Early College Carver;



