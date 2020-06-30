1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Location, location, location! 1 block from new restaurant, Tesoro, walking distance to Memorial Corridor & Beltline's Eastside Trail. Minutes to East Atlanta & Little 5. Walking distance to Coan Park amenities & Marta. Totally renovated in 2016. Master on main. Rocking chair front porch, original fireplaces, refinished hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, gray shaker cabinets & white subway tile. Big fenced in yard & plenty of parking. Water/sewer & trash included in rent. Pets allowed with $175 fee & $175 deposit - no aggressive breeds. Not available for Section 8.