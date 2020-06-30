All apartments in Atlanta
Location

1411 Woodbine Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Location, location, location! 1 block from new restaurant, Tesoro, walking distance to Memorial Corridor & Beltline's Eastside Trail. Minutes to East Atlanta & Little 5. Walking distance to Coan Park amenities & Marta. Totally renovated in 2016. Master on main. Rocking chair front porch, original fireplaces, refinished hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, gray shaker cabinets & white subway tile. Big fenced in yard & plenty of parking. Water/sewer & trash included in rent. Pets allowed with $175 fee & $175 deposit - no aggressive breeds. Not available for Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have any available units?
1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have?
Some of 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A offers parking.
Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have a pool?
No, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Woodbine Ave SE Apt A has units with dishwashers.

