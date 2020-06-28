All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 139 Adair Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
139 Adair Ave SE
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:44 AM

139 Adair Ave SE

139 Adair Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

139 Adair Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Lakewood Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available for new tenants mid October. Shown by appointment only. A Must See! Renovated with the charm of historic architectural elements still in tact, located just blocks from Lakewood Park. High ceiling and hardwoods throughout main rooms with ceramic tiled kitchen and baths. Totally renovated kitchen with laminate countertops, S/S front appliances and a professional sink faucet/sprayer. Large back deck for your enjoyment. Off street parking available from side street access. Washer and dryer included. Pets are allowed with $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Adair Ave SE have any available units?
139 Adair Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 139 Adair Ave SE have?
Some of 139 Adair Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Adair Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
139 Adair Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Adair Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 Adair Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 139 Adair Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 139 Adair Ave SE offers parking.
Does 139 Adair Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 139 Adair Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Adair Ave SE have a pool?
No, 139 Adair Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 139 Adair Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 139 Adair Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Adair Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Adair Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
Sierra Terrace
3547 Buford Hwy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
92 West Paces
92 W Paces Ferry Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30305
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Centennial Place
526 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30313
LUMEN Grant Park
465 Memorial Drive Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus