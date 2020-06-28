139 Adair Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available for new tenants mid October. Shown by appointment only. A Must See! Renovated with the charm of historic architectural elements still in tact, located just blocks from Lakewood Park. High ceiling and hardwoods throughout main rooms with ceramic tiled kitchen and baths. Totally renovated kitchen with laminate countertops, S/S front appliances and a professional sink faucet/sprayer. Large back deck for your enjoyment. Off street parking available from side street access. Washer and dryer included. Pets are allowed with $300 deposit. No aggressive breeds. No section 8.