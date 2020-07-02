All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:18 PM

1363 Meridian Street Southeast

1363 Meridian Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1363 Meridian Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Superb Craftsman home tucked away on a quiet street in Edgewood. This 3BR/2.5BA beauty was built in 2007 & features an open concept floorplan & high end finishes throughout. Home boasts hardwoods in every rm, 9ft ceilings throughout, separate living rm & den, open kitchen w/ SS appliances & tons of cabinet space, mstr bath w/ soaking tub & glass shwr, att. garage & more. Enjoy relaxing on the covered back patio overlooking a lush private backyard. Close to Edgewood shopping, Little 5 & much more. Experience Intown living at its finest!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have any available units?
1363 Meridian Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have?
Some of 1363 Meridian Street Southeast's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1363 Meridian Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1363 Meridian Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1363 Meridian Street Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast offer parking?
Yes, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast offers parking.
Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1363 Meridian Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1363 Meridian Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.

