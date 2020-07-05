All apartments in Atlanta
1355 Euclid Avenue

1355 Euclid Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1355 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
Cute 1 bedroom condo in unbeatable locations! Perfectly located steps away from Little 5 Points, Candler Park, Marta and Virginia Highlands! Updated ground floor unit offers hardwood floors throughout, generous sized bedroom & well-appointed bathroom. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space & washer/dryer laundry combo. Assigned off street parking. Easy & affordable living in an incredible neighborhood! Across from Candler Park tennis courts & less than a mile from the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and the Carter Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
1355 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 1355 Euclid Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Euclid Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1355 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 1355 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Euclid Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 1355 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1355 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Euclid Avenue has units with dishwashers.

