1355 Euclid Avenue

Amenities
Cute 1 bedroom condo in unbeatable locations! Perfectly located steps away from Little 5 Points, Candler Park, Marta and Virginia Highlands! Updated ground floor unit offers hardwood floors throughout, generous sized bedroom & well-appointed bathroom. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space & washer/dryer laundry combo. Assigned off street parking. Easy & affordable living in an incredible neighborhood! Across from Candler Park tennis courts & less than a mile from the Beltline, Ponce City Market, and the Carter Center.