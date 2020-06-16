All apartments in Atlanta
1290 Dahlgren Ln
Last updated April 25 2019 at 6:05 AM

1290 Dahlgren Ln

1290 Dahlgren Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

1290 Dahlgren Ln SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Brownstone Townhome. This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located conveniently near the intersection of Memorial and Moreland, with quick access to I-20. Enjoy an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, climate controlled 2 car garage, gated community and rooftop deck/terrace perfect for leisure and entertaining. Great proximity to Edgewood retail, Little 5 Points, East Atlanta, Kirkwood, Reynoldstown, Grant Park, Decatur, and Old Fourth Ward. Located approx 4 miles from the Emory University campus. Sep entrance basement level is owner occupied (inquire for details) Available May 5th 2019

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have any available units?
1290 Dahlgren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have?
Some of 1290 Dahlgren Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Dahlgren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Dahlgren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Dahlgren Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Dahlgren Ln offers parking.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have a pool?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have accessible units?
No, 1290 Dahlgren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Dahlgren Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 Dahlgren Ln has units with dishwashers.
