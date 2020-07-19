All apartments in Atlanta
1260 Almont Drive Southwest
1260 Almont Drive Southwest

Location

1260 Almont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Fall in love with this charming 3BR 1BA ranch-style home in Atlanta! Spacious rooms,a sunny eat-in kitchen with gas stove, nice hardwood flooring, and a cheerful interior with lots of natural window light! A cute patio area and large yard is just perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home will not last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.

County: Clayton

Sq Ft: 1032

3BR/1 BA

Schools:

Elementary: Finch

Middle: Sylvan Hills

High: Maynard H Jackson, Jr

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have any available units?
1260 Almont Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1260 Almont Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Almont Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Almont Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1260 Almont Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1260 Almont Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
