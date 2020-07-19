1260 Almont Drive Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Fall in love with this charming 3BR 1BA ranch-style home in Atlanta! Spacious rooms,a sunny eat-in kitchen with gas stove, nice hardwood flooring, and a cheerful interior with lots of natural window light! A cute patio area and large yard is just perfect for outdoor entertaining. This home will not last! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. The property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County: Clayton



Sq Ft: 1032



3BR/1 BA



Schools:



Elementary: Finch



Middle: Sylvan Hills



High: Maynard H Jackson, Jr



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.