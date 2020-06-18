1250 Oakland Ter South West

Amenities

Westside is the Best side! Welcome to the neighborhood of Oakland City! Walking distance to the Atlanta BELTLINE, Oakland City MARTA Station and Rev. James Orange PARK at Oakland City which features a swimming POOL, TENNIS, & more! Newly RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Private & cozy, entry at rear of home. TILE FLOORS throughout. Open Kitchen w/ white appliances, breakfast bar and view into dining area. All 3 Bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Renovated Full Bath in hall. Ample PARKING in the rear, perfect for 2 cars, minimum credit score of 600s . Qualified Inquiries, please call or text today to schedule and confirm an appointment with Bk Sabet for a viewing , serious inquiries only , 404-698-7008 .