Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:50 AM

1250 Oakland Ter South West

1250 Oakland Terrace Southwest · (404) 609-0152
Location

1250 Oakland Terrace Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Westside is the Best side! Welcome to the neighborhood of Oakland City! Walking distance to the Atlanta BELTLINE, Oakland City MARTA Station and Rev. James Orange PARK at Oakland City which features a swimming POOL, TENNIS, & more! Newly RENOVATED 3 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex. Private & cozy, entry at rear of home. TILE FLOORS throughout. Open Kitchen w/ white appliances, breakfast bar and view into dining area. All 3 Bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 Renovated Full Bath in hall. Ample PARKING in the rear, perfect for 2 cars, minimum credit score of 600s . Qualified Inquiries, please call or text today to schedule and confirm an appointment with Bk Sabet for a viewing , serious inquiries only , 404-698-7008 .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have any available units?
1250 Oakland Ter South West has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have?
Some of 1250 Oakland Ter South West's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Oakland Ter South West currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Oakland Ter South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Oakland Ter South West pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Oakland Ter South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Oakland Ter South West does offer parking.
Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Oakland Ter South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have a pool?
Yes, 1250 Oakland Ter South West has a pool.
Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have accessible units?
No, 1250 Oakland Ter South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Oakland Ter South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Oakland Ter South West does not have units with dishwashers.
