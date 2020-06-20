All apartments in Atlanta
1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1

1206 Francis Street Northwest · (404) 625-4663
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Francis Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
3 Bedroom, 1 bath house near Atlantic Station & Ga Tech
Nice home in the heart of Home Park. Lots of charm. This is a 3 bed/1 bath private apartment in a small multi family building. The unit has a full living room, study, kitchen, bathroom, 3 bedrooms and separate laundry room. Washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors & central air & heat. Landlord bills water. Tenant pays own electric, gas and cable/internet. Credit score must be over 650, proof of regular income and excellent rental history.

Requirements: (1) Monthly income of at least $5000; (2) No evictions within last 5 years; (3) Steady rental history and no open collections; (4) Steady consistent employment for past 6 months with proof of income; $75 application fee
The property is in Home park, a quite neighborhood off 14th st and south of 16th St. The neighborhood has a lot of investor properties occupied by Ga Tech students .It is walking distance from Ga Tech and Atlantic Station development.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have any available units?
1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have?
Some of 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 offer parking?
No, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have a pool?
No, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1 has units with dishwashers.
