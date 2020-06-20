1206 Francis Street Northwest - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

3 Bedroom, 1 bath house near Atlantic Station & Ga Tech

Nice home in the heart of Home Park. Lots of charm. This is a 3 bed/1 bath private apartment in a small multi family building. The unit has a full living room, study, kitchen, bathroom, 3 bedrooms and separate laundry room. Washer and dryer included. Hardwood floors & central air & heat. Landlord bills water. Tenant pays own electric, gas and cable/internet. Credit score must be over 650, proof of regular income and excellent rental history.



Requirements: (1) Monthly income of at least $5000; (2) No evictions within last 5 years; (3) Steady rental history and no open collections; (4) Steady consistent employment for past 6 months with proof of income; $75 application fee

The property is in Home park, a quite neighborhood off 14th st and south of 16th St. The neighborhood has a lot of investor properties occupied by Ga Tech students .It is walking distance from Ga Tech and Atlantic Station development.