All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like
120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3

120 Alden Ave NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Brookwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

120 Alden Ave NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Brookwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Charming Mid-Century Modern condominium in the North Midtown South Buckhead community of Brookwood. Enjoy floor to ceiling windows in your living room which is open to your dining and kitchen area This home has been completely renovated with hardwood floors throughout main living area, tiled bath , granite counters and updated lighting The home features a large patio which overlooks the Atlantic Station and Midtown skyline has plenty of room gathering and yes, even bbqing! This tree lined street is 1 block away from the Northwest belt-line which leads to Golf and Tennis, picturesque streams and lovely parks. This home is also walking distance to Marta, SCAD, and many restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Residences at Chastain
4011 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Sorelle
2399 Parkland Dr
Atlanta, GA 30324
Ashley Collegetown
387 Joseph E Lowery Blvd SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Byron
549 Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Revel Ballpark
2855 Crescent Parkway Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30081
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have any available units?
120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have?
Some of 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 offers parking.
Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have a pool?
No, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have accessible units?
No, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Alden Avenue Avenue # B3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 BedroomsAtlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly PlacesAtlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth BuckheadLindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant ParkVirginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State UniversityMorehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State CollegeGeorgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus