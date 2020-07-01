1161 Monroe Drive NE # B

Amenities

This duplex is in a prime location within a block of Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Shopping, Restaurants, Beltline, Parks & all that Intown Living has to offer! This home features a total of 2 BR with 1 Full bath + 1 Half Bath. This home was renovated in 2018 with new kitchen, appliances, granite counter tops, new bathroom tiles, designer shower, new toilet, new vanity, and new lights. It also features a washer and dryer in the unit. Plus extra storage with attic space and outside storage!! Enjoy morning coffee on the spacious screened in front porch.