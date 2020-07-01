All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1161 Monroe Drive NE # B
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

1161 Monroe Drive NE # B

1161 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1161 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This duplex is in a prime location within a block of Piedmont Park, Atlanta Botanical Garden, Shopping, Restaurants, Beltline, Parks & all that Intown Living has to offer! This home features a total of 2 BR with 1 Full bath + 1 Half Bath. This home was renovated in 2018 with new kitchen, appliances, granite counter tops, new bathroom tiles, designer shower, new toilet, new vanity, and new lights. It also features a washer and dryer in the unit. Plus extra storage with attic space and outside storage!! Enjoy morning coffee on the spacious screened in front porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have any available units?
1161 Monroe Drive NE # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have?
Some of 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Monroe Drive NE # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B offers parking.
Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have a pool?
No, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have accessible units?
No, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Monroe Drive NE # B has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Cortland at the Battery Atlanta
900 Battery Avenue SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
1016 Lofts
1016 Howell Mill Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus