1160 Niles Ave NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Updated Bungalow in Howell Station - Look no further! This newly updated Bungalow has everything you need to make it your home. Large bedrooms with traditional hardwood floors throughout. Family room within view of the kitchen boasting a gorgeous black and white color scheme. All stainless steel appliances & black stone countertops. Stacked washer and dryer included. Fully fenced front and backyard. Covered deck with Edison style string lights for cozy nights outdoors. Yard service included with the rent.This will not last long! Gas, Water and Power utilities are tenant's responsibility. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Pets considered with additional deposit and proof of alter. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!



(RLNE5569583)