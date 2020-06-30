All apartments in Atlanta
1160 Niles Ave NW

1160 Niles Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Niles Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Updated Bungalow in Howell Station - Look no further! This newly updated Bungalow has everything you need to make it your home. Large bedrooms with traditional hardwood floors throughout. Family room within view of the kitchen boasting a gorgeous black and white color scheme. All stainless steel appliances & black stone countertops. Stacked washer and dryer included. Fully fenced front and backyard. Covered deck with Edison style string lights for cozy nights outdoors. Yard service included with the rent.This will not last long! Gas, Water and Power utilities are tenant's responsibility. Professionally Managed and Maintained. Showings by appointment only. $60 application fee per adult. 1 month Sec Dep with approved application. Pets considered with additional deposit and proof of alter. Email us at mclemons@truhavenonline.com or call us to set up a showing at 404-343-0093!

(RLNE5569583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Niles Ave NW have any available units?
1160 Niles Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Niles Ave NW have?
Some of 1160 Niles Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Niles Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Niles Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Niles Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Niles Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Niles Ave NW offer parking?
No, 1160 Niles Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Niles Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Niles Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Niles Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1160 Niles Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Niles Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1160 Niles Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Niles Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Niles Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

