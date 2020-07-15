1145 West Ave Sw

Amenities

Property Details:

Bedrooms: 3 beds

Bathrooms: 2 baths

Single Family: 1,456 sq ft

Lot: 4,356 sqft

Year Built: 2005

​ Dont miss out on this opportunity in the up and coming Pittsburgh area, walking distance to future Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail. In-town living close to Marta, Turner Field, Midtown/Downtown, ATL Airport, & new Tyler Perry Studios @ Ft. McPherson. This 2-story traditional style home has a large master with closets. This home is all about the location, location, location!



Pricing:

$995/month Rent to Own



Minimum household income requirement is $3,800/month to qualify