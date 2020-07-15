All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 West Ave Sw

1145 West Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1145 West Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Pittsburgh

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Property Details:
Bedrooms: 3 beds
Bathrooms: 2 baths
Single Family: 1,456 sq ft
Lot: 4,356 sqft
Year Built: 2005
&#8203; Dont miss out on this opportunity in the up and coming Pittsburgh area, walking distance to future Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail. In-town living close to Marta, Turner Field, Midtown/Downtown, ATL Airport, & new Tyler Perry Studios @ Ft. McPherson. This 2-story traditional style home has a large master with closets. This home is all about the location, location, location!

Pricing:
$995/month Rent to Own

Minimum household income requirement is $3,800/month to qualify

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 West Ave Sw have any available units?
1145 West Ave Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1145 West Ave Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1145 West Ave Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 West Ave Sw pet-friendly?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw offer parking?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not offer parking.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw have a pool?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw have accessible units?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 West Ave Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 West Ave Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
