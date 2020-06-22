All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1126 Indale Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1126 Indale Place Southwest
Last updated January 30 2020 at 5:27 PM

1126 Indale Place Southwest

1126 Indale Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1126 Indale Place Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Move-in ready 3 Br, 2 Ba home with awesome front porch. Hardwood flooring throughout. Sunny kitchen with appliances and spacious sunny family room with decorative fireplace. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath. Enjoy the backyard for entertaining. Perfect family play space. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have any available units?
1126 Indale Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1126 Indale Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Indale Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Indale Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest offer parking?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Indale Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Indale Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Sutton
2965 Peachtree Avenue Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
ARIUM Glenridge
5501 Glenridge Dr
Atlanta, GA 30342
The Pointe at Lindbergh
485 Lindbergh Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd
Atlanta, GA 30349

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus