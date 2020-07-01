All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated February 4 2020 at 3:54 AM

1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE

1122 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1122 Kirkwood Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Reynoldstown

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
dog park
parking
Check out this beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Reynoldstown. Enjoy an open floor plan, hardwood floors and all appliances including W/D. Master BR includes ensuite bathroom, living/dining room with original French doors. Newly-constructed back deck includes tables and seating and overlooks an expansive, fenced in back yard. Sip your morning coffee on your front porch swing. Walk to ParkGrounds Coffee Shop/Dog Park, Krog Street Market, BeltLine, Edgewood Retail District, Kroger and a NEW Publix, nightlife and MARTA. Half-mile to I-20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have any available units?
1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have?
Some of 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1122 Kirkwood Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

