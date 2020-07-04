All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7

1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Poncey-Highland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes. LIT specializes in apartments as unique as YOU! Tired of cookie cutter vanilla box apartments that don’t have any flair? We are too....that’s why we only manage apartments that will knock your socks off. Exposed brick.....granite......glass cabinets.....hard wood floors.........we have the features that make your apartment more of a custom condo than an apartment! Others may say stylish and unique, and we only smile and say “you haven’t seen anything yet (with a wink)......come see what we have to offer”!

Our architecture offers you a choice of studio or one bedroom apartment homes and you'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly renovated apartment homes. We are truly without compare.

Located down the street from Ponce City Market and Publix, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic. Our beautiful gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, soft closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances will surely make you the envy of your friends. Designed to be one of the premier apartment communities in the Poncy Highland area, the historic charm of the controlled access and beautifully renovated 90 year old building is still intact.

Our distinctive apartment homes feature:

• Stainless steel appliances
• Modern custom vent hood
• Quartz counter tops
• Ceiling fans with remote throughout each apartment home
• Restored Original Hardwood floors
• Newly tiled back splash in kitchen and bathroom
• Central heat and air
• Newly installed double pane windows
• Brand new stackable washer and dryer in each apartment
• Controlled access building

Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Contact Trey at TSimpson@LivinginTown.com or 404-637-2345.
You may also tour anytime by copying this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/471073

UNIT 6
Rental Terms: $1299, Application Fee $75
Security Deposit $1299, Available within 1 week!

UNIT 7
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have any available units?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have?
Some of 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 offer parking?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have a pool?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have accessible units?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7 does not have units with dishwashers.

