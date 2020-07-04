1115 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast Unit: 6-7

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to LIT Property Services and our featured listing of 1115 Ponce de Leon Apartment homes. LIT specializes in apartments as unique as YOU! Tired of cookie cutter vanilla box apartments that don’t have any flair? We are too....that’s why we only manage apartments that will knock your socks off. Exposed brick.....granite......glass cabinets.....hard wood floors.........we have the features that make your apartment more of a custom condo than an apartment! Others may say stylish and unique, and we only smile and say “you haven’t seen anything yet (with a wink)......come see what we have to offer”!



Our architecture offers you a choice of studio or one bedroom apartment homes and you'll be impressed with the amount of thought and creativity that went into every detail of these remarkable newly renovated apartment homes. We are truly without compare.



Located down the street from Ponce City Market and Publix, you'll find yourself enjoying a relaxing stroll throughout the neighborhood, or visiting a local coffee shop, while others are still fighting traffic. Our beautiful gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops, soft closing cabinets and stainless steel appliances will surely make you the envy of your friends. Designed to be one of the premier apartment communities in the Poncy Highland area, the historic charm of the controlled access and beautifully renovated 90 year old building is still intact.



Our distinctive apartment homes feature:



• Stainless steel appliances

• Modern custom vent hood

• Quartz counter tops

• Ceiling fans with remote throughout each apartment home

• Restored Original Hardwood floors

• Newly tiled back splash in kitchen and bathroom

• Central heat and air

• Newly installed double pane windows

• Brand new stackable washer and dryer in each apartment

• Controlled access building



Don’t miss your opportunity to have an address of distinction! Contact Trey at TSimpson@LivinginTown.com or 404-637-2345.

You may also tour anytime by copying this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/471073



UNIT 6

Rental Terms: $1299, Application Fee $75

Security Deposit $1299, Available within 1 week!



UNIT 7

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,450, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.