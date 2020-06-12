1110 N Highland Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Large main floor 2 bedroom apartment with spacious and covered front porch. Living room with decorative fireplace. built-in bookcases and french doors to banquet-size dining room. Good size bedrooms share hall bath. Galley kitchen with electric cooking, walk-in pantry, and butler's pantry/breakfast area. Large windows, 9' high ceilings with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, central HVAC, walk-in hall closet (good storage), laundry room with washer/dryer included. Leave your car, walk to the restaurants and shops. No dogs