All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1110 N Highland Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1110 N Highland Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1110 N Highland Avenue

1110 North Highland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1110 North Highland Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large main floor 2 bedroom apartment with spacious and covered front porch. Living room with decorative fireplace. built-in bookcases and french doors to banquet-size dining room. Good size bedrooms share hall bath. Galley kitchen with electric cooking, walk-in pantry, and butler's pantry/breakfast area. Large windows, 9' high ceilings with crown molding, hardwood floors throughout, central HVAC, walk-in hall closet (good storage), laundry room with washer/dryer included. Leave your car, walk to the restaurants and shops. No dogs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 N Highland Avenue have any available units?
1110 N Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 N Highland Avenue have?
Some of 1110 N Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 N Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 N Highland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 N Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1110 N Highland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1110 N Highland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1110 N Highland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1110 N Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 N Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 N Highland Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 N Highland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 N Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 N Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 N Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 N Highland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optimist Lofts
2115 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
Alexander at The District
1750 Commerce Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
The Pointe at Lenox Park
1900 N Druid Hills Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Huntley
1000 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Icon Midtown
22 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus