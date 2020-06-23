1088 Liberty Pkwy

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Gorgeous Tri-Level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Chattahoochee Area - Conveniently located in the Chattahoochee Area - 3-story town home with an 1 car garage in gated swim community with 24-hour security. Stunning hardwood floors on main, Kitchen is chef's dream spacious with island, quiet deck on back and balcony on front. Bonus Room, perfect for office or gym.

Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 600 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $75 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $1700.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.



(RLNE2450457)