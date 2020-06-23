All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1088 Liberty Pkwy

1088 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1088 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous Tri-Level 2 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhome in Chattahoochee Area - Conveniently located in the Chattahoochee Area - 3-story town home with an 1 car garage in gated swim community with 24-hour security. Stunning hardwood floors on main, Kitchen is chef's dream spacious with island, quiet deck on back and balcony on front. Bonus Room, perfect for office or gym.
Applicants should make 3x's the rent amount, have a credit score of 600 or better. No judgments or evictions in last 5 years. Credit, criminal and eviction screened. Employment and rental verification required. $75 application fee per adult, $200 administration fee due on move in date. $1700.00 reservation fee required to hold property. Reservation fee will be transferred to security deposit at move in.

(RLNE2450457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have any available units?
1088 Liberty Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have?
Some of 1088 Liberty Pkwy's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 Liberty Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1088 Liberty Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 Liberty Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 1088 Liberty Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1088 Liberty Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1088 Liberty Pkwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1088 Liberty Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1088 Liberty Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 Liberty Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1088 Liberty Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
