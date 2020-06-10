All apartments in Atlanta
1067 Constitution Rd SE

1067 Constitution Road Southeast · (404) 244-6400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1067 Constitution Road Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Leila Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1067 Constitution Rd SE · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Must See Huge 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home For Rent! - This is a lovely 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home! It has been freshly painted, features lots of spacious rooms, light and airy kitchen along with new flooring throughout. Spacious yard and located in a serene quiet neighborhood. Ready for immediate move in. All that is missing is you!

Application fee $35 per adult over 18 yrs.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com
Rent: $1,375.00 Per Month
Security Deposit: $1,375.00

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first month’s rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

(RLNE5765403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have any available units?
1067 Constitution Rd SE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1067 Constitution Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
1067 Constitution Rd SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1067 Constitution Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE offer parking?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have a pool?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1067 Constitution Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1067 Constitution Rd SE does not have units with air conditioning.
