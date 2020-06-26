1059 Smith St Sw

Amenities

New Construction home only blocks from the beltline and Pittsburgh Yards project. This beautiful craftsman-style home features an open floorplan and oversized bedrooms. The generous master suite features plenty of natural light, large walk-in closet, and separate soaking tub and shower. The private backyard includes a large wood deck, privacy fence, and landscaped yard. Just a few blocks from 2 beltline entrances and the highly anticipated Pittsburg Yards project, this is a home that you'll fall in love with over and over again.