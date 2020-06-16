1005 Alloway Pl Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

Don't miss this inviting home in Ormewood Park! Charming, freshly painted 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with newly carpeted bonus/flex room for office, playroom, guest room or home gym. Jack and Jill bedrooms and a gorgeous master suite with slate tile and 8.5'x5' carpeted walk-in closet with brand new shelving. Kitchen features travertine tile flooring and a tumbled marble backsplash. Hardwoods throughout. Updated green features like the tankless water heater and Nest programmable thermostat mean you'll always be comfortable, while distinctive charms like dentil molding make you feel right at home. Enjoy the spacious fenced front and back yards with a private, relaxing back patio retreat. Off-street parking. Washer and dryer included. Perfect layout for young families or roommate living. The ideal location between Glenwood Park and East Atlanta Village on a quiet street with wonderful neighbors. Located in first tier Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School district. 3 minute walk down United Avenue to the Beltline's Southside Trail entrance, leading you to shops and restaurants at The Beacon or Glenwood Park. Easy bike ride to Grant Park. Come be part of Atlanta's best in-town secret! Owners live in the neighborhood and can schedule a tour quickly and easily. Credit and background check required with application for each tenant. Rent includes trash and lawn care. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit.