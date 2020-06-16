All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1005 Alloway Pl Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1005 Alloway Pl Se
Last updated January 28 2020 at 8:26 AM

1005 Alloway Pl Se

1005 Alloway Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1005 Alloway Place Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
Ormewood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
Don't miss this inviting home in Ormewood Park! Charming, freshly painted 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath with newly carpeted bonus/flex room for office, playroom, guest room or home gym. Jack and Jill bedrooms and a gorgeous master suite with slate tile and 8.5'x5' carpeted walk-in closet with brand new shelving. Kitchen features travertine tile flooring and a tumbled marble backsplash. Hardwoods throughout. Updated green features like the tankless water heater and Nest programmable thermostat mean you'll always be comfortable, while distinctive charms like dentil molding make you feel right at home. Enjoy the spacious fenced front and back yards with a private, relaxing back patio retreat. Off-street parking. Washer and dryer included. Perfect layout for young families or roommate living. The ideal location between Glenwood Park and East Atlanta Village on a quiet street with wonderful neighbors. Located in first tier Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School district. 3 minute walk down United Avenue to the Beltline's Southside Trail entrance, leading you to shops and restaurants at The Beacon or Glenwood Park. Easy bike ride to Grant Park. Come be part of Atlanta's best in-town secret! Owners live in the neighborhood and can schedule a tour quickly and easily. Credit and background check required with application for each tenant. Rent includes trash and lawn care. Pets negotiable with non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have any available units?
1005 Alloway Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have?
Some of 1005 Alloway Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Alloway Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Alloway Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Alloway Pl Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Alloway Pl Se is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Alloway Pl Se offers parking.
Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Alloway Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have a pool?
No, 1005 Alloway Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 1005 Alloway Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Alloway Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1005 Alloway Pl Se has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Vireo
195 13th Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus