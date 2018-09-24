100 W Brookhaven Drive NE

Amenities

Enchanting historic home across from CCC Clubhouse and Golf Course in Historic Brookhaven. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming entrance foyer, enormous living room, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Additional family room/den/sunroom features built-in shelves and opens to an entertainment deck, screened porch and beautifully landscaped, walk out yard. Three generous bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Plus a 4th small bedroom or office. Two car, kitchen level, attached garage and circular drive. Plenty of storage in the partially finished basement.