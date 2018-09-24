All apartments in Atlanta
100 W Brookhaven Drive NE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

100 W Brookhaven Drive NE

100 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

100 West Brookhaven Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30319
Historic Brookhaven

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Enchanting historic home across from CCC Clubhouse and Golf Course in Historic Brookhaven. Hardwood floors throughout. Charming entrance foyer, enormous living room, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Additional family room/den/sunroom features built-in shelves and opens to an entertainment deck, screened porch and beautifully landscaped, walk out yard. Three generous bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Plus a 4th small bedroom or office. Two car, kitchen level, attached garage and circular drive. Plenty of storage in the partially finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have any available units?
100 W Brookhaven Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have?
Some of 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
100 W Brookhaven Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE offers parking.
Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have a pool?
No, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W Brookhaven Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

