10 Kelso At Peyton Dr SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

Awesome private neighborhood intown Atlanta - WOW! YOU can Stop Looking.... You want space... you got it. 2 bedroom, 2 bath + loft. Spacious bedrooms large living room with fireplace. Complete interior all NEW paint, BIG eat-in kitchen plus dining room! Great tucked away community with easy access to highway. Large Deck on back! Storage Shed tucked into separate 2 car carport!

A $20 charge for trash is billed monthly.



YEAR: Built in 1989



SCHOOLS: Peyton Forest Elementary, Young Middle, Mays High



DIRECTIONS: I-20 to Exit 52 Hamilton E Holmes Dr. Turn LT at Burton Rd. Make immediate RT onto H. E. Holmes Dr. Follow to Peyton Rd, turn LT. Turn LT into subdivision entrance. 10 Kelso At Peyton is on RT

[Each new lease has a one time $55 move in fee, due on or before move in. ]



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5669339)