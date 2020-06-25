970 Wedgewood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Prepare to fall in love with this Move-In Ready home located in the highly sought after family community of Tuscawilla. Just minutes away from Top Rated Seminole County Schools. This adorable 3br/2ba home has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, newer tile floors, updated fixtures, Newer A/C (2014), Newer Electrical Panel (2014) & BRAND NEW ROOF (April 2019). The modern kitchen boasts of updated cabinets, stone counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, a closet pantry, a breakfast bar, eat-in dinning space and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private front patio. The spacious dining room/family room combo features a gorgeous wood burning fireplace, beautiful wood beams and a sliding glass door that leads out to a sizable screened-in porch with a fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite and access to the screen-in back porch. The remainder of the home boasts of a two car garage, fresh interior/exterior paint, and Updated Windows/Sliding Glass Doors. The HOA dues are $89 per month and include ground maintenance. Tuscawilla Golf Community amenities include playgrounds, parks, splash-pad, bike trails, hiking trails, soccer fields, baseball fields, basket ball courts, tennis and more!!



Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.