Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

970 Wedgewood Drive

970 Wedgewood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

970 Wedgewood Dr, Winter Springs, FL 32708
Tuscawilla

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Prepare to fall in love with this Move-In Ready home located in the highly sought after family community of Tuscawilla. Just minutes away from Top Rated Seminole County Schools. This adorable 3br/2ba home has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, newer tile floors, updated fixtures, Newer A/C (2014), Newer Electrical Panel (2014) & BRAND NEW ROOF (April 2019). The modern kitchen boasts of updated cabinets, stone counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, a closet pantry, a breakfast bar, eat-in dinning space and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private front patio. The spacious dining room/family room combo features a gorgeous wood burning fireplace, beautiful wood beams and a sliding glass door that leads out to a sizable screened-in porch with a fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite and access to the screen-in back porch. The remainder of the home boasts of a two car garage, fresh interior/exterior paint, and Updated Windows/Sliding Glass Doors. The HOA dues are $89 per month and include ground maintenance. Tuscawilla Golf Community amenities include playgrounds, parks, splash-pad, bike trails, hiking trails, soccer fields, baseball fields, basket ball courts, tennis and more!!

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS AT THE PARKS

info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have any available units?
970 Wedgewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winter Springs, FL.
What amenities does 970 Wedgewood Drive have?
Some of 970 Wedgewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 970 Wedgewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
970 Wedgewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 970 Wedgewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 970 Wedgewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 970 Wedgewood Drive offers parking.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 970 Wedgewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have a pool?
No, 970 Wedgewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 970 Wedgewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 970 Wedgewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 970 Wedgewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 970 Wedgewood Drive has units with air conditioning.
