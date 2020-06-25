970 Wedgewood Drive

Amenities
Prepare to fall in love with this Move-In Ready home located in the highly sought after family community of Tuscawilla. Just minutes away from Top Rated Seminole County Schools. This adorable 3br/2ba home has a bright open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, newer tile floors, updated fixtures, Newer A/C (2014), Newer Electrical Panel (2014) & BRAND NEW ROOF (April 2019). The modern kitchen boasts of updated cabinets, stone counter tops, Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, a closet pantry, a breakfast bar, eat-in dinning space and sliding glass doors that lead out to a private front patio. The spacious dining room/family room combo features a gorgeous wood burning fireplace, beautiful wood beams and a sliding glass door that leads out to a sizable screened-in porch with a fenced-in backyard. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite and access to the screen-in back porch. The remainder of the home boasts of a two car garage, fresh interior/exterior paint, and Updated Windows/Sliding Glass Doors. The HOA dues are $89 per month and include ground maintenance. Tuscawilla Golf Community amenities include playgrounds, parks, splash-pad, bike trails, hiking trails, soccer fields, baseball fields, basket ball courts, tennis and more!!
