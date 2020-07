Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Tuscawilla Villa Home - Large two bedroom attached home on golf course. Features living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 2 car garage with opener, fireplace and large screened patio overlooking golf course.



All appliances, wood paneling fresh paint on outside. Garage door opener.



Hot tub is not functional.



Unit is currently being painted. Will be available to be shown starting January 1.



Presented by Jim Payne 407 592 3801



(RLNE4601355)